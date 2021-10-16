Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 910,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Polaris worth $124,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after buying an additional 166,303 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 12.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Polaris by 24.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 546,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,814,000 after buying an additional 107,181 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Polaris by 2,075.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 1.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

NYSE:PII opened at $130.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.59 and its 200-day moving average is $130.85. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.68 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

