Polkadex Trading Up 15.3% This Week (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $65.39 million and $3.89 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for about $20.61 or 0.00033916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkadex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00068154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00075144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00109025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,041.95 or 1.00450151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.40 or 0.06245688 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00026802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.