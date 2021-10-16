PolypuX (PUX) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,714.00

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 16th. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $36,348.43 and $2,714.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PolypuX has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolypuX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00070076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00074948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00111449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,350.27 or 0.99773054 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.09 or 0.06365422 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002652 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolypuX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolypuX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.