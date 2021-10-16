Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Sells $40,275.00 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $40,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $40,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Matthew Neagle sold 4,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $73,280.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $96,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $19,490.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $27,690.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $322,280.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $107,195.00.

Shares of PRCH opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

