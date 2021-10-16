Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $16,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $888,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth $928,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 27,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,103,000 after purchasing an additional 199,142 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,166,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,834,000 after purchasing an additional 55,602 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POR opened at $48.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $36.78 and a one year high of $52.47. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

