Porvair (LON:PRV) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $651.16

Porvair plc (LON:PRV)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 651.16 ($8.51) and traded as low as GBX 644.66 ($8.42). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 654 ($8.54), with a volume of 10,332 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 651.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 600.27. The firm has a market cap of £301.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

