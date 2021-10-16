PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PREKF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.25 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.75 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Shares of PREKF opened at $12.50 on Thursday. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

