Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,492,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,469 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Premier Financial worth $99,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 26.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 125.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 84.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 108,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after purchasing an additional 50,185 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

PFC stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.53.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

