Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stake Raised by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Primerica worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Primerica by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 129.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 728.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Primerica by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Primerica by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,311,000 after buying an additional 19,678 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock opened at $166.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.48. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $169.21.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. Equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. raised their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.83.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

