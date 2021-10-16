Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 76.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 112.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 209.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 716,078 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 45.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 42,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 40,229 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens cut Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.40. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.64 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 24.31% and a negative net margin of 33.80%.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

