Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $46,000 in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,433,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4,548.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 967,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 489.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 709,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 145,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $726,000. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXR stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $4.56.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives in adjunct cancer care, unique prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is currently advancing four proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome.

