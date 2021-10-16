Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $88,000 in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 228,940.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,613 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1,258.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 134,927 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

ATOS stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.63. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.23.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

