Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 108,346 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DURECT were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in DURECT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 464,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DURECT by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 631,869 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT in the first quarter valued at $154,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of DURECT by 21.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DURECT by 879.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,620 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $268.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DURECT Co. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 65.09% and a negative net margin of 257.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

DURECT Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

