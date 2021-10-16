Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

In other news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $49,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $30,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $153,955 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

