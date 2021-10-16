Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,392,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,009,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,291,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 348,001 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $306,644.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,795 shares of company stock valued at $770,615. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $6.16 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.40.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 293.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.11.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

