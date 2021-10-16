Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,375 Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the period.

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

