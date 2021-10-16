Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 883.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 960.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

ONEQ opened at $57.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $42.11 and a one year high of $59.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

