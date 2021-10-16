Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT opened at $247.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of -123.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.52.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPOT. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.52.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.