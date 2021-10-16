Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $189.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $126.80 and a 1-year high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.