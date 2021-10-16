Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $861,000 in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 66,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.16% of Perella Weinberg Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth $7,204,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth $3,215,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth $2,496,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth $2,234,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter worth $827,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PWP opened at $14.01 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.76.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $255.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

PWP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

