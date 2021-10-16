Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Dover by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 13,937 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dover by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dover by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,943,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $176.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 35.27%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

