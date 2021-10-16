Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Shares Gap Up to $22.50

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.50, but opened at $23.34. Privia Health Group shares last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 2,614 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRVA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.95.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,065,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,733,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

