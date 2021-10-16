Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.35

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $1.44. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 205,303 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 44.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth $66,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth $79,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

