Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,412,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,071,000 after buying an additional 900,860 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,969,000 after buying an additional 1,264,046 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,279,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after buying an additional 89,816 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

SKT stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

