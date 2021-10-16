Profund Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in The Macerich by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

The Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

