Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 26,384 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,384 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,558,000 after buying an additional 10,792,606 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 15,073,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,787,000 after buying an additional 1,571,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,154,000 after buying an additional 827,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,127,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,984,000 after buying an additional 746,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,490,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,870,000 after buying an additional 1,045,260 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GNW opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.76.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

