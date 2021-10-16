Profund Advisors LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of STWD stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.