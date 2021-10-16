Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 17 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGUCY)

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash in transit, cash cycle management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewelry stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

