ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $148.35 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $139.20 and a one year high of $254.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.16 and its 200 day moving average is $189.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on SMG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

