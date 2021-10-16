ProShare Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

SRC opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $164.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 86.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.15.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

