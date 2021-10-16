ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITCI. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,648,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 292,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2,756.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 262,787 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 35.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 213,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 42.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 554,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 164,256 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

