Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.89.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 409,918 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $224,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

