Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690,211 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after buying an additional 726,473 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 107,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.