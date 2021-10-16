Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,657 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $11,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,151,197,000 after acquiring an additional 99,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,757,923,000 after acquiring an additional 305,021 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after acquiring an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Autodesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,069,248,000 after acquiring an additional 81,842 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK stock opened at $291.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

