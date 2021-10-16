Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $16.82 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MU. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

NASDAQ MU opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.30 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.09.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

