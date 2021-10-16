Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,074 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total value of $1,546,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $635.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $659.46 and a 200 day moving average of $610.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.48 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

