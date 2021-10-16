Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 192 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMC opened at $162.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.45. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $162.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

