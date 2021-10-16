Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 449 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.72.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $67.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

