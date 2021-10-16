Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.02

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and traded as high as $10.33. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 280,061 shares traded.

OGZPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. VTB Capital cut Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $122.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.86 billion during the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 13.69%.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Gazprom PJSC is a global energy company. The company focuses on geological exploration, production, transportation, storage, processing and sales of gas, gas condensate and oil, sales of gas as a vehicle fuel, as well as generation and marketing of heat and electric power. It operates through the following segments: Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining and Electric & heat energy generation and sales.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.