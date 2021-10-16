Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 80.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 31.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,244.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 12,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $604,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TDY. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.25.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $429.39 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $304.18 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $440.47 and its 200 day moving average is $432.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

