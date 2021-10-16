Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.86 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 57.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059,144 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,398,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $102,772,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $52.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $55.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IR. Citigroup began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

