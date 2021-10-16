Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 315,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,030,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 45.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $429.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $435.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.00 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.