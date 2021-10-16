Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 3,060 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $53,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter worth $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 32.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Paycom Software by 62.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYC stock opened at $518.77 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.44 and a 1 year high of $529.92. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.89, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $487.94 and a 200 day moving average of $408.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.78.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

