Public Sector Pension Investment Board Raises Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,980 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,175.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $1,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.81.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

