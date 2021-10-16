Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PUMSY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Puma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

PUMSY traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,160. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

