PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PureCycle Technologies LLC holds a global license to commercialize the only patented solvent-based purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company, for restoring waste polypropylene into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies LLC, formerly known as Roth CH Acquisition I Co., is based in ORLANDO, Fla. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PCT. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04. PureCycle Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,187,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

