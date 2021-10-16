Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Increased by Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$496.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$485.80 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.54. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.79 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.07%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

