Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPM International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RPM opened at $83.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RPM International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 726,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 66.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 577,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

