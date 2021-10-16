Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million.

SAND has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Shares of SAND opened at $6.59 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

