Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Issued By Cormark

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

EGO stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the second quarter valued at $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 318.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

